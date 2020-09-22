Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Empire Industries Ltd. (CVE:EIL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Empire Industries shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 25,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $39.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter.

Empire Industries Company Profile (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company's Media-Based Attractions segment designs and manufactures complex ride systems, telescopes, and custom machinery and equipment; and provides parts and service of amusement park attractions.

