Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Engie stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 85,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

