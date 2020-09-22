Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004662 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

