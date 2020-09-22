Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $125.93 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.07 or 0.04426686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034439 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

