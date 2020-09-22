Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post sales of $462.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.70 million and the lowest is $461.90 million. Entegris posted sales of $394.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King increased their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 53.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 6,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

