Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPZM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 62,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $29,150.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,514.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $123,754 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Epizyme by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

