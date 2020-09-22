Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $16.03. Equity BancShares shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 348 shares.

EQBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $222.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

