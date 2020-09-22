Equity Residential Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.