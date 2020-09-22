Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Up 7.7%

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $19.69. 133,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 40,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

ESCA has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Escalade in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Escalade alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $278.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $72,229.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,965.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Escalade by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Escalade by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Escalade by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 36,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Escalade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Escalade by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 577,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.