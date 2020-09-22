Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.54.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

