Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ESP stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 7,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.