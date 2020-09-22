Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Tops $686,727.78

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $686,727.78 and approximately $4,936.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

