Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target increased by Truist from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.18.

EPRT stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

