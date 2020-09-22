Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,023.15

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $17,023.15 and approximately $12,607.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.04390413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,593,202 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

