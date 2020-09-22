Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $66,277.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.07 or 0.04426686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034439 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,350,347 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

