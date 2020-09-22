EtherSportz (ESZ) Price Down 65.6% This Week

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 64.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded down 65.6% against the US dollar. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $49,460.32 and $148.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.04371694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,620,804 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.