EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0346

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $1.33 million and $25.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.01333878 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000501 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,206,084 coins and its circulating supply is 38,403,878 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

