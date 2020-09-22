Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.51. Euro Tech shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Euro Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

