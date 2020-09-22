EventChain (EVC) Hits Market Cap of $225,155.58

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. EventChain has a market cap of $225,155.58 and $4,230.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.98 or 0.04417744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

