Everex Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $138,241.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.04371694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

