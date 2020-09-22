Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.73.

ES opened at $78.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

