Everus Hits One Day Volume of $52,306.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $50.98. Everus has a total market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $52,306.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everus has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04393672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,992 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

