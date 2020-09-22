Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Hold Rating at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOLS. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,724. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 428,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.