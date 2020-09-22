Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.70 ($30.24).

FRA EVK traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.30 ($26.24). 1,331,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.59. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

