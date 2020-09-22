Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.70 ($30.24).

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.82 ($0.96) on Tuesday, reaching €22.30 ($26.24). 1,331,748 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.59. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

