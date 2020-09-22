EVOS (EVOS) Hits Market Cap of $3,343.25

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. EVOS has a total market cap of $3,343.25 and $58.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00734819 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.01584887 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001735 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004077 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

