ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $409,670.54 and approximately $631.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

