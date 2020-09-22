Expanse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,720.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Expanse has a market cap of $1.06 million and $11,720.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

