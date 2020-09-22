EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.64. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in EZCORP by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EZCORP by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.