F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce $310.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.82 million and the lowest is $302.07 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $309.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 3,076,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,670. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

