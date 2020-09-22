Faceter (FACE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55. Faceter has a market capitalization of $536,080.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.76 or 0.04424839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034408 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $7.50, $32.15 and $50.98.

