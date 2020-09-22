FansTime Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. FansTime has a total market cap of $687,372.11 and $209,538.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00228070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00083892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.01407653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00184201 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

