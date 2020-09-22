FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a market cap of $39,358.86 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00228793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00083005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.01489262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182583 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

