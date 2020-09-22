Feathercoin (FTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,777.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $7,777.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 292,156,360 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

