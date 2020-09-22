Fetch Price Down 6.7% This Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.65 or 0.04387590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

