Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Raised to GBX 1,700

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON FEVR traded down GBX 88 ($1.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,312 ($30.21). 475,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,097. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 19.19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,492.14 ($32.56). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,805.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.53.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £3,455,619.45 ($4,515,378.87).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.