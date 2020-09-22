Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Gap Down to $50.77

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.77, but opened at $47.14. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 2,846.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 96.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

