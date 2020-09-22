Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity European Values stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.40) on Tuesday. Fidelity European Values has a 52-week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.92.

Fidelity European Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

