Fiii (FIII) Price Tops $0.0001

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $62,836.05 and $691.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01485173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00181950 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.