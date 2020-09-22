Financial Survey: Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) versus Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alacer Gold and Air China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alacer Gold $419.06 million 3.06 -$70.90 million N/A N/A Air China $33.09 billion 0.32 $929.02 million $2.28 6.38

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than Alacer Gold.

Dividends

Alacer Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Air China pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alacer Gold and Air China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alacer Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Alacer Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alacer Gold and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alacer Gold 1.28% 17.73% 13.74% Air China -0.92% -1.43% -0.49%

Summary

Alacer Gold beats Air China on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alacer Gold

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

