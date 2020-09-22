Financial Survey: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) vs. PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of PPDAI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PPDAI Group and FinVolution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 FinVolution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPDAI Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 258.02%. Given PPDAI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPDAI Group is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Profitability

This table compares PPDAI Group and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group 47.72% 40.74% 17.09% FinVolution Group 28.30% 24.68% 10.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPDAI Group and FinVolution Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group $632.82 million 0.76 $359.11 million N/A N/A FinVolution Group $856.50 million 0.58 $340.84 million $1.10 1.53

PPDAI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FinVolution Group.

Dividends

PPDAI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. FinVolution Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. FinVolution Group pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PPDAI Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinVolution Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPDAI Group beats FinVolution Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc., an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 88.9 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 110.4 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

