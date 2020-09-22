FinNexus Tops One Day Volume of $1.04 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1.04 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.04408815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io.

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

