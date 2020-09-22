FIO Protocol Trading Down 17.9% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $669,924.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00105556 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 716,109,875 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

