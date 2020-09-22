Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 1.9%

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.78 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 14,164 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Get Fireangel Safety Technology Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Conoley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,900.04).

About Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fireangel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireangel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.