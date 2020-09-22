First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys 1,200 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 5,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 53.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Busey by 6.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.