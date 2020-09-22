First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FR. TD Securities lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of FR stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after buying an additional 118,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,284,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 226,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

