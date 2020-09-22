First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

FLIC stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $359.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

