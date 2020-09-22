First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.68. 28,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

