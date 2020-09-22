First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.93. 1,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 17,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

