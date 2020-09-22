First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.60 and last traded at $83.60. Approximately 63,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 8,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

